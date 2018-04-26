Subscribe
Breaking News
Saudi Arabia plans new national airline, a move away from oil
11 hours ago
Dozens die as record-breaking heatwave sweeps through Canada
13 hours ago
24-year-old sentenced to death for stealing cash, phones in Ekiti
14 hours ago
Egyptian billionaire , Onsi Sawiris dies at 90
15 hours ago
Politics
Nation
Business
Crime
Sports
Tech
Latest
News
South West
Actress Allison Mack gets three years in US jail for sex cult role
South West
Man Utd agree deal to sign Sancho
South West
Sheik Ahmad Gumi’s pro-bandit advocacy
South West
Sancho set for Man United, as Red devils agree fee with Dortmund
South West
Former Wolves boss, Nuno takes over at Tottenham
South West
INEC: Security agents are prepared to protect our facilities ― REC
South West
Kano anti-graft czar dares opponents, says he is clean
Latest
News
Sancho set for Man United, as Red devils agree fee with Dortmund
2 hours ago
Former Wolves boss, Nuno takes over at Tottenham
3 hours ago
INEC: Security agents are prepared to protect our facilities ― REC
3 hours ago
Kano anti-graft czar dares opponents, says he is clean
3 hours ago
New
Headlines
Actress Allison Mack gets three years in US jail for sex cult role
“Smallville” actress Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in jail Wednesday for her role in recruiting women to be sex slaves in Keith Raniere’s ...
By
admin
57 mins ago
0
South West
Man Utd agree deal to sign Sancho
57 mins ago
South West
Sheik Ahmad Gumi’s pro-bandit advocacy
2 hours ago
South West
Defections: PDP becoming weaker, says Gov Sule; APC mere vehicle to hijack power, PDP fires back
By
admin
3 hours ago
South West
Tottenham name Nuno Espirito Santo as new boss
South West
We’re Nigeria’s problem, not our ethnicity, religion – President Buhari
South West
Anambra poll: PDP presents certificate of return to Ozigbo
Anambra Polls: We’re more concerned about safety of people than property – INEC
Nigeria can achieve $10 oil production cost, Kyari insists
Nigeria misses out on $4.4bn World Bank COVID-19 vaccine rollout package earmarked for 51 countries
By
admin
4 hours ago
South West
Police raid black spots, arrest 144 male suspects in Lagos
South West
Nigeria misses out on $4.4bn World Bank COVID-19 vaccine rollout package earmarked for 51 countries
South West
BREAKING: Buhari approves payment of retirees’ pension liabilities, funds disbursed
Umahi suspends 5 permanent secretaries for 6 months
Bill Cosby freed from jail after sex crimes conviction overturned
Trending
News
PaddyPaddyBet: Redefining Betting Business in Nigeria
December 12, 2017
25741 views
How side chic drugged, stabbed Super TV CEO, Michael Usifo Ataga to death in Lagos
June 18, 2021
20837 views
Chinese authorities seize 7,221 human penises on cargo ship from Nigeria
April 12, 2021
16185 views
Health adviser to Kwara governor resigns
August 20, 2020
13068 views
SPORTS BRIEFLY
September 16, 2020
10033 views
International News
News
Saudi Arabia plans new national airline, a move away from oil
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced plans on Tuesday, 29 June, to launch ...
By
Jenny Ese Obukohwo
11 hours ago
breaking news
Dozens die as record-breaking heatwave sweeps through Canada
Egyptian billionaire , Onsi Sawiris dies at 90
Six Nigerians, Malaysian woman arrested for romance scam in Kuala Lumpur
England defeats Germany 2-0 to earn a spot in Euro 2020 quarter-finals
Toyota opens assembly plant in Ghana
Facebook hits $1trn market value
Ex-South African President Jacob Zuma sentenced to 15 months imprisonment
UAE suspends direct employment visa for Nigerians
Kim Jong Un loses weight amid ongoing food crisis in North Korea (Photos)
Sport
News
Police gun down Nigerian footballer, Ifeanyi Igweani in his UK apartment
By
Lucy Adegbe
1 day ago
Breaking
Nigeria’s total coronavirus deaths almost 1, 000
August 21, 2020
Andy Ruiz Demands A Third Fight
Shehu-Gusau Vows to Expose Corrupt Practices
7 Cultists Arraigned for Robbery, By Janet Osemudiamen
Entertainment News
News
Burna Boy, others win big at BET Awards (full list)
By
Jenny Ese Obukohwo
3 days ago
Breaking
BBNaija2020 : I Am Sex Starved, Vee Tells Other Housemates
August 20, 2020
BBNaija2020 : Do Not Mistake Our Closeness For A Relationship Nengi Tells Ozo
Adele’s Drastic Weight Loss Draws Attention
Zlatan, Perruzi, Patoranking, others for 2019 Miss Africa Pageantry in Calabar
Opinions
Ministers, senators, Reps, ex-governors behind illegal mining in Osun, says Amotekun DG
By
August 21, 2020
Crime
Tackling the challenge of fake army personnel terrorising Lagos
August 20, 2020
Nigerians Can’t Continue Going Abroad for Overseas Treatment – Buhari
Xmas Celebration is Unbiblical – Pastor Olukoya
Kano Governor Bans Men and Women from Entering Same Tricycle
