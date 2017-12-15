15-year-old Housewife Poisons Husband, Half Brother to Death in Kastina

A 15-year-old housewife, Dausiya Abdulmuminu, has poisonined her husband, Samilu Usman, 27, and half-brother, Mohammed Abdulmuminu, leading to their death.

Katsina State Police Command said she has been arrested over the matter.

Although, the police did not state the reason for her action, insinuations were rife in the Dan Mayaki village that the teenage housewife allegedly took the decision to kill her husband after she was impregnated by another man and tried to prevent her husband from knowing about it.

Spokesperson for the command, DSP Gambo Isah, while confirming the deaths in a chat with journalists on Friday, said that the lady had been detained at the Bakori Police Division.

Abdulmuminu allegedly committed the offence on December 18 at the Dan Mayaki village in Bakori Local Government Area of the state.

She was said to have put the poison in a meal eaten by her late husband, his younger sister, Shafaatu, and her half-brother.

Shortly after the meal, the three complained of severe stomachache, leading to the death of Usman and Mohammed at a government hospital they were rushed to.

Isah said: “The lady’s husband and her half-brother were brought to the hospital dead. Shafaatu survived and was discharged after treatment. Our investigation is still ongoing in respect to the incident.”

