Accident: Presidency Denies Yusuf Flown Abroad for Treatment as Jonathan, Atiku, Others Sympathise With President

The Presidency has dismissed as `fake news’ an online story that the President’s son, Yusuf Buhari was flown out of the country early Thursday morning following his severe head injury in a bike accident.

This as former President Goodluck Jonathan and Vice President Atiku Abubakar sympathised with the President Muhammadu Buhari on the accident.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja, said Yusuf was still being treated at a private hospital in Abuja.

It would be recalled that Shehu had on Wednesday in a statement confirmed that the son of the President, Yusuf, who was involved in a bike accident, was in stable condition.

He said that Yusuf had the accident on Tuesday night around Gwarimpa area in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Shehu said Buhari junior broke a limb and also sustained an injury on the head as a result of the incident.

“He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition,” he said

Meanwhile, immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan and Atiku Abubakar sent early messages to sympathise with President Buhari over the motorcycle accident of his son.

Atiku Abubakar, who dumped Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) early in the month said in a tweet, “commiserated with the first family through his twitter handle @atiku.

He said “Our thoughts are with the first family – our family will be praying for you. We wish Yusuf a speedy recovery.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan also tweeted: “I have been in Liberia monitoring elections and only just heard the sad news.

“My family and I are in prayers for the quick recovery of Yusuf Buhari. It is my deep desire that a young man so full of promise should live and thrive to fulfil the promises God has domiciled in him.”

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) also wishes victim quick recovery.

“I wish Yusuf Buhari a very quick recovery. A young man full of promise. My family and I want President @MBuhari to know that we are with him and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Reno Omokri, an aide of ex-President Jonathan and a fierce critic of Buhari tweeted: “Today should be a day when all of us Nigerians put our partisanship aside and join with the @MBuhari family to pray for the quick recovery of his son, Yusuf Buhari.

“There are things that divide us. But a thing such as this should unite us in wishing well to the first family,” Omokri said.

Senate President Bukola Saraki said: “May the Almighty grant Yusuf Buhari a quick and full recovery. My prayers are with President Buhari and his family at this time.”

