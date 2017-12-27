Breaking: George Weah Elected Liberia President

The 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year, George Weah, has been announced as winner of Liberia run-off election.

He defeated the incumbent Vice Presiden to win the presidential election.

The ex-Liberian soccer star is the 25th President of Liberia after securing 12 of the 15 counties in the country.

The three-time African Footballer of the Year and the first African player to win the Ballon d’Or defeated Joseph Boakai and will now succeed the first elected female president in Africa, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

And the football world joined the former Chelsea, AC Milan, PSG, Monaco, Manchester City and Marseille forward in the celebration by taking to Twitter to congratulate him on his victory at the polls.

Hours before the results were announced, Weah took to Twitter to thank all his supporters, saying he plans to liberate the country.

“I am deeply grateful to my family, my friends, and my loyal supporters who contributed to our campaign during this extremely long election season,” the ex- AC Milan striker said.

