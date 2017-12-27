Buhari’s Son Involves in Bike Accident, Sustains Head Injury

Son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf, has been hospitalized following a bike accident on Tuesday night.

The accident was said to have occurred in Abuja.

He sustained head injury and had one of his limbs broken following the accident, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday.

Shehu said Yusuf had undergone a successful surgery and was in a stable condition.

The statement read: “Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.

“The President and his wife, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son.

“May God reward you all.

