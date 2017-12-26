Christmas: Troops Repel Boko Haram Insurgents in Borno

Boko Haram fighters, who tried to invade Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, were on Monday (Christmas day) repelled by troops.

The insurgents, who tried to enter the state capital through Molai, a village of about five kilometres away from Maiduguri, at about 5 30 pm were promptly driven back by the vigilant troops of operation Lafiya Dole.

It was gathered that the soldiers had engaged the insurgents who were trying to enter the town in a gun battle.

A soldier, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Boko Haram insurgents attacked Molai, a village of about five kilometres away from Maiduguri at about 5:30 pm

The soldier, who was one of those at a checkpoint at Molai, told our correspondent that a large number of Boko Haram fighters were moving towards the town but were engaged and repelled by the military.

A senior military source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Christmas day attack was anticipated and all military and security agents were put on red alert.

All attempts to get details of the attacks from both the Army and Police were unsuccessful as their spokesmen did not respond to text messages sent to their mobile phones.

Since the war on the Boko Haram insurgents became full blown six years ago, residents have been locked in during religious festivals and this was the first Christmas to be celebrated with Christians allowed to attend worship centres.

The services were, however, under heavy security watch as many churches were guarded by police even as pockets of security screenings were made on the streets to prevent security breach.

