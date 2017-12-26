Breaking News

EFCC Debunks Purported Removal of Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has debunked the purported removal of its acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.
There had been media report that the EFCC boss was removed by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The commission, however, warned Nigerians against fake news.
The commission said no its tweeter page that there was no change of guards at the EFCC, warning the purveyors of fake news to desist from such mischief as the anti-graft agency remains committed to its mission.
The statement said: “For the avoidance of any doubt, there is no “change of guards” at the EFCC. Ibrahim Magu remains the acting EFCC Chairman. Purveyors of #fakenews concerning the EFCC are hereby warned to desist from such mischief as the anti-graft agency remains committed to its mission.”

