Human Trafficking: Group Advocates Citizens’ Oriented Discussion

A non governmental organisation, Children and Adolescents Development Initiative (CADI), has called for a citizens’ oriented discussion in the proposed debate on human trafficking.

The organisation also laudef the proposal by the Federal House of Representative to host a national conforence on human trafficking early 2018.

The NGO said for such conference to be truly representative and make meaningful impact on the country, the lower House of the National Assembly needed to engage the masses.

Deacon Andrew Ahiante, coordinator CADI called on members of the Federal House of Representatives to first go round and discuss the issue with their various constituencies.

He said this would equip the honourable members with the needed information regarding causes, kinds and types of human trafficking that exist in their constituencies.

“We are happy the honourable members of the lower House of the National Assembly want to take action to redeem our national image. The menace of human trafficking has destroyed our national image both within and abroad.

“We therefore advise the honourable members of the lower House to use the holiday period to discuss with their various constituencies”, he said

“We are making this suggestion because when you analyze human trafficking from various perspectives, it will be clear that what is obtainable in the north differs from the south, likewise the east from the west,” he said.

According to CADI, citizens oriented discussion would help to integrate discussions/findings from the grassroots or the masses into the final document that would emerge from the proposed national conference early next year.

CADI said interaction with the masses would facilitate grassroots participation and involvement to checkmate the menace of human trafficking in Nigeria

“We believe if the 776 members of the lower House of National Assembly organise grassroots discussion in their various constituencies, the masses would be able to present their problems, what should be done and what they could do to check the ugly trend”, he said.

CADI suggested local solution to the problem of human trafficking “that often emanate from the local level but having international impact.”

This local solution according to CADI is needed to redeem the image of the nation, as Nigeria launches fresh onslaught against the menace of human trafficking.

