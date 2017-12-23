If Kwankwaso Wants to Return to Senate, He Must Beg Governor Ganduje – Younger Brother

Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, younger brother to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has told the Senator to “appeal to the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in order to retain his senatorial seat come 2019.”

He said if the Senator wants to return to the Senate in 2019, he must of necessity seeks the forgiveness of the Governor.

The younger Kwankwaso, who spoke against the background of the proposed visit of the Srnator to Kano, claimed that his brother has not visited Kano since May 2015.

Hence the proposed visit of the Senator, next Saturday, according to younger Kwankwaso, who is the Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, is aimed at spiting President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement, he said his brother deliberately shunned the recent official visit of President Buhari to Kano.

He said Kwankwaso shunned Buhari’s visit because he wants, “to test his popularity with Buhari in his Saturday visit.”

“Out of the three Kano Senators, only Kwankwaso deliberately shunned Buhari’s visit. Senator Barau Jibrin of Kano North and his colleague of Kano South, Kabiru Gaya did not only attend the gathering, they played their roles in ensuring the successful hosting of the President,” he said.

He said the sole aim of Kwankwaso Saturday’s visit is to show the world that he is more popular than Buhari in Kano state, “even when the reverse is the case.”

“But we want to remind him (Kwankwaso) of how Buhari defeated him in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary in Lagos, even Kano delegates who were his then voted for Buhari. Nothing has changed since then,” he said.

The Commissioner said no matter the resources channeled towards the visit, “Kwankwaso’s outing can never match that of Buhari because come sun, come rain, Kano remains that of Buhari.”

He urged his brother to forget his presidential ambition and “appeal to the Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in order to retain his senatorial seat come 2019.”

“Vibrant people are eyeing Kano Central Senatorial seat because of Kwankwaso’s abysmal performance at the Upper Chamber. How many times has he spoken on the floor of the Senate ? How many bills has he sponsored since 2015 when the Senate was inaugurated ? And how many projects has he attracted to Kano from federal level? The answer is zero.”

