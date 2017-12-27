Breaking News

Imo State Reverses Self on Assumpta Avenue Renaming

Imo State Government has reversed itself on the renaming of Assumpta Avenue to Muhammadu Buhari Street in Owerri, the state capital.
Confirming the reversion to the former name – Assumpta Avenue – the Commissioner for Information, Professor Nnamdi Obiaraeri, said that it was never government’s intention to rename the said strategic road, which he said spans from Assumpta Cathedral to Warehouse Roundabout.
“Assumpta Avenue is symbolic for both religious and historic reasons in Imo State, and these facts are not lost on the government and people of Imo State. All inconveniences occasioned by the initial oversight or error of wrongly installing a Street sign, suggesting a renaming of the street is highly regretted”, Obiaraeri said.
In his own reaction, the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Dr. Anthony J. V. Obinna, said that
there was no need to celebrate the restoration of the street name by Governor Rochas Okorocha.
“Catholics were already putting heads together to face the unwarranted and most uncharitable frontal attack on the Church, when he retraced his locus. His misdeed had already reached the ends of the earth before he did the needful”, Archbishop Obinna said.
The cleric wondered why Okorocha wants to destroy everything that predated his administration, including Assumpta Avenue.

