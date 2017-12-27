Monarch, 5 Others Charged with Murder, Remanded in Prison Custody

A monarch, the Olukere of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin, was among accused persons, who were on Wednesday remanded by an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court for alleged murder.

He was among thugs who were arraigned in connection with violence which erupted shortly after the monarch inaugurated his hotel located in Gbemisola area of the town on Friday.

Suspected thugs vandalized the hotel over a statement made by Obasoyin which they believed was against the interest of a governorship aspirant who hails from the town.

The monarch’s loyalists allegedly launched a reprisal attack on those identified as the perpetrators on Monday and one Kolade Adefemi was killed during the fracas.

Other five people charged with the Olukere include Ajewole Sunday, Adetowoju Bode, Kayode Michael, Olowolafe Tola and Aluko Taiwo.

According to a remand order form marked MAD/181fk/17, the accused persons were arraigned for conspiracy, attempted murder of Ayodele Osanyinbola and murder of Kolade Adefemi.

The offences are punishable under Section (1) and 319 (1) of Criminal Code Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State 2012 within Ado-Ekiti Magisterial District.

Defence counsel, Ademola Adeyemi, urged the court to grant bail to the accused persons.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Johnson Okunade, opposed the bail application and pleaded that the court granted the remand request.

Chief Magistrate Adesoji Adegboye refused the bail application and ordered the accused persons be remanded in prison custody legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecution on the case.

The court adjourned till January 8, 2018.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

