PDP Accuses APC of Shady Oil Deals, Tasks FG to Come Clean in Fuel Subsidy

The Peoples Democratic Party has accused the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government of awarding oil contracts worth $1.1tn to unregistered companies, adding the Federal Government needed to tell Nigerians who pays for fuel subsidy.

The party said the APC was providing cover for shoddy oil deals allegedly involving members of the party.

The allegations are contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement read: “This APC government is not only grossly incompetent and corrupt, but also a champion in the use of lies and manipulations against innocent and unsuspecting citizens.

“We all know that it was convenient for the APC Presidency to promise Nigerians that it will no longer import fuel only because the PDP government had already laid the foundation including the revamping of the refineries and ensuring a domestic production of five million litres out of the 25 million litres daily domestic consumption.

“Sadly, this incompetent APC government, in its almost three years, has not added one litre to the five million litres, which the PDP administration was producing.

“Instead of improvement, the APC has wrecked the system and now pushing the nation to depend solely on importation, while engaging in heavy sleazes in hidden subsidy regimes.”

The PDP alleged that the Federal Government, in its bid to cover its ineptitude and oil subsidy corruption, announced that it was the NNPC and not Nigeria that paid for fuel subsidy.

“The question is: who owns the NNPC? Is it not Nigeria? Can the NNPC spend a kobo without the authorisation of the Presidency? Has President Muhammadu Buhari ceased to be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Minister of Petroleum Resources?

“Moreover, if the NNPC, which is under his purview, has been paying fuel subsidy, who authorised the payment and who are the beneficiaries? Nigerians need to know the truth on this subsidy regime.

“We therefore challenge the APC-led Federal Government to come clean on these issues and stop telling lies to Nigerians who have suffered enough under its deceptive, inept, uncoordinated and wicked regime.”

Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians not to be forlorn, adding that it had repositioned to stand with the people in the inevitable mission to rescue and restore the nation to the path of prosperity come 2019.

