Police Arrest 50-year-old Man for Impregnating Mad Woman in Kastina

A-50-year old man, Sufiyanu Kamala of Saniyar Jino village in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, has been arrested by police for impregnating a mad woman, 25 years old.

The Katsina State Command, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Gambo Isah who confirmed the development to newsmen in the state, said the mad woman is 28 weeks pregnant.

DSP Isah said Sufiyanu Kamala lured the mad woman into his farmland where he had series of carnal knowledge of her leading to her pregnancy.

According to him, “On 8th December, 50 years old, Sufiyanu Kamala lured a mentally ill woman, 25 years old into his farmland. He had multiple carnal knowledge of her and impregnated her,” DSP Isah said.

