Six People Killed in Communal Clash in Cross River

A day Christian faithful celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ, tragedy struck in the villages of Uyangha and Ojor in Cross River State as a policeman and five other persons perished in an inter-communal conflict.

Reports from the areas, located 50 kilometres away from Calabar, said trouble erupted on Christmas day after days of mounting tension between the two neighbouring communities.

Residents said, that day, youths from the two villages engaged each other in a fight, using guns and machetes, leading to the killing of five persons and a policeman who was on a peace mission.

Ukam Eto, a resident of the area, said: “Youths from the two villages fought early this year and many shops, particularly those of Igbo traders, were razed and since then there has never been complete peace between the two communities.

“The conflict on Christmas Day was a replay of the skirmishes that took place in March this year.”

He said many houses and shops were razed down at Uyangha, the village located along the Calabar-Ikom Highway, with many business places and churches set on fire by rampaging Ojor youths.

Ms Irene Ugbo, the Cross River State Police Command spokesman, said more policemen have been deployed to the area and normalcy restored.

According to her: “it is your people who are always fighting while we (the Police) only seek to restore peace.

“But for them to kill a policeman that was sent there on peace keeping is what we do not understand.”

