Soldier, Others Arrested for Hijacking Fuel-laden Truck

Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odunde, said on Friday that the command has arrested a soldier serving at 81 Battalion, Makola, Ibadan, for allegedly hijacking a fuel-laden truck along Akobo,Iwo road.

The Commissioner disclosed this at the command’s headquarters in Ibadan on Friday, while parading the suspect.

Odunde said that the soldier and three others were arrested recently along Akobo, Iwo road, Ibadan.

The Commissioner said that investigation revealed that the gang was responsible for waylaying and subsequently hijacking trucks along the expressway.

“The gang led by the soldier hijacked a 40,000 litre truck with registration number ABJ 132XA at about 9:30 p.m. and abducted the driver and the conductor.

“They later took them to Omi-Adio after robbing them of their money and valuables and thereafter drove the truck to Akure/Ilesa road.

“The alarm raised by the victim attracted some members of the community, who alerted the police that led to their arrest and also recovered the truck,” Odude said.

