Student of Benue State University Arrested for Murder of Colleague

A 400 Level Psychology student of Benue State university, Gabriel Egbe, has been arrested by the Benue State Police Command for his alleged complicity in the murder of a fellow student of the same university, one Philip Adah.

The suspect, who was paraded in Makurdi by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, was said to be on the run, but nabbed following a tip-off.

According to Makama, who was represented by his Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent Moses Yamu, the murdered student was also a 400 Level student of Biological Science.

He said: “Following the cult-related murder of Philip Adah, a 400 Level Biological Sciences student, a suspect, one Gabriel Egbe, a 400 Level Psychology student of the same university, who was accused of the killing and had been on the run, was eventually arrested by our operatives.

“He was arrested and a locally-fabricated pistol with a live cartridge recovered from him.”

Moses Yamu said he will be charged to court as soon as they complete investigations into the matter.

