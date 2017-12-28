Breaking News

WAEC Extends Closing Date for Private Candidstes Registration

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Education, Recent News, Society

The West African Examination Council (WAEC), said it has extended the closing date for the registration of first series of WASSCE private candidates from December 29 to January 12, 2018.
The council made this known on its official twitter page @waecnigeria on Thursday.
The registration of the WASSCE private candidates began on October 9.
The council said candidates can obtain registration pin on www.waeconline.org.ng.
“This is to inform interested candidates and the general public that the closing date of registration for the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2018-First Series has been extended to Friday, January 12, 2018 by 12noon,” it said.
The council had earlier announced that it will begin to conduct two series of the WASSCE for private candidates from 2018.
According to the council, the first series will be conducted between January and February while the second will be between August and October each year.
The council said candidates are expected to pay a registration fee of N13,950 and a commission of N500 to banks and accredited agents.
The West African Senior School Certificate Examination is a standardised test in West Africa which is administered by the West African Examinations Council.

Author: News Editor

4972 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Buhari Meets with Suspended Lawmaker, Jubrin
by
Accident: Presidency Denies Yusuf Flown Abroad for Treatment as Jonathan, Atiku, Others Sympathise With President
by
PDP Accuses APC of Shady Oil Deals, Tasks FG to Come Clean in Fuel Subsidy

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

December 2017
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Headlines »