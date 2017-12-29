Why They Wanted Me Out as APC National Chairman – Chief Odigie-oyegun

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, Thursday, noted that his loyalty to the present administration led by Muhammadu Buhari, was reason some disgruntled elements in the party wanted him sack as National Chairman.

Chief Odigie-oyegun noted that he survived the plot to remove him because he didn’t do anything “dishonourable.”

Odigue-Oyegun, who spoke in Benin, Edo State, at event in his honour by the Benin National Congres (BNC), said the only thing his adversaries wanted to punish him for is his loyalty.

He siad: “I grew up in an environment where bringing disgrace to the family is the worst thing you can possibly do. Even the family will be the first to disown you.

“In all my life, this is the circumstance that has conditioned me. I do not do things that will not make me sleep soundly at night.

“I have been through several trials, but I have overcome them all. Why have I done so? Because at the end of the day, whether detailed or forensic examination, you will not find that your own Oyegun has done something dishonorable.

“And so, with all the hue and cry, at the end of the whole thing, when we sit down and ask, tell us what he has done, behold the whole situation fizzled out.

“The only thing you can punish me for is loyalty. Edo people are loyal. We look at something, we make sacrifices to ensure that those hands are upheld and neat”

The APC National Chairman, who urged Nigerians to be patient with the present administration , added Buhari was was God sent to Nigeria.

He said Buhari is building a country based on the sweat of Nigerians, noting that the Presidenti was not elected by the elite but by ordinary Nigerians who believed in him.

He noted that the President is delivering the right and purposeful leadership for the country, saying that change takes time and consistence of applications.

He said: “We will never again suffer from the collapse of crude oil. Today agriculture is booming, today we are self-sufficient in the production of agro products. President Buhari has concluded plans to deliver 3,500 megawatts of electricity to us. We took over a totally collapsed country but today things have started to solidify, our economy is growing and Nigeria will never again experience that type of recession we witnessed.

“Change mantra is not electricity, is not water, but changing our morals, doing what is right, changing our attitude, a system that rewards competence and productivity. So we must change those bad aspects of our lives and we will enjoy the Nigeria that we all crave for and the Nigeria that President Buhari intends to put in place for all,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the President of BNC, Aiyemenkhue Edokpolo, said Chief Odigie-oyegun took steps to preserve the sanctity of the presidency, protected the interest of Nigeria as one and indivisible nation,and defended the founding values of his party, when President Muhammadu Buhari went on medical vacation during which the nation wet through series of frightening challenges.

Edokpolo, who described Oyegun as a distinguished Benin and humble son of Edo State, who has made landmarks in civil service and party politics, deserves the honour, which he said was why the Benins decided to honour him as a role model.

