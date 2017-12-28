Why We Killed Abducted Portuguese Construction Engineer – Kidnappers

Hassan Abubakar, leader of the gang that abducted and killed a Portuguese, Jose Machada, has said they killed their victim because the N600,000 offered to them for his release was considered “too small.”

The gang leader said they were angered by the paltry sum of money offered them for the release of Machada, hence they decided to kill him.

Machada was abducted on October 23 at a construction site at Obajana, Kogi State after his two police escorts were shot dead in a gun battle with the Kidnappers.

Members of the four-man gang, which abducted the Portuguese, construction engineer attached to Dangote Construction Company, were among the 30 suspects arrested for various offences such as robbery, kidnapping, cultism and cattle rustling across Kogi State.

Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, who paraded the suspects at the Kogi State Police Command, said the IGP Special Anti-Crime Task Force as well as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Kogi Police Command, have been working in synergy to tackle the menace of kidnapping along Lokoja-Ajaokuta-Anyigba, Kabba-Oshokoshoko-Obajana and Auchi-Okene-Lokoja routes.

He identified members of the gang that abducted and killed the expatriate to include Umar Isiaka, Abdulkadir Abubakar, Sanusi Saleh and Abubakar Hassan.

He said: “Following the abduction of the expatriate along the Oshokoshoko Road on October 23, and his subsequent killing, operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Kogi Command, led by DSP Babagana Bukar, in synergy with Department of State Services, DSS, swung into action and arrested the suspects.”

Also paraded is one Halti Bello, a suspected kidnapper, who allegedly killed a senior staff of Dangote Group after collecting a ransom of N5 million. He said exhibits recovered from the suspects include 11 AK-47 rifles, two Berretta pistols, two revolver pistols, 334 AK-47 ammunition, live cartridges, handsets and some military camouflage uniforms.

Moshood said the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations. He assured Nigerians of the Police’s commitment to the protection of lives and properties across the country.

