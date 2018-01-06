Fight Killer Herdsmen with Zeal, PFN Tells FG

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has decried what it described as the incessant killings of innocent Nigerians by suspected Fulani herdsmen across Nigeria.

The PFN pointed to “the continuous massacre of innocent Nigerians in Benue and Kaduna States,” as a case in point.

The PFN therefore called on the Federal Government to wake up to her responsibility and treat the marauders as terrorist and fight them in the same zeal it is fighting Boko Haram and bring them to justice immediately.

National President of the PFN, Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude, in a press statement in Benin City, expressed worry over the way and manner the suspected marauders “continue to kill innocent Nigerians with ease and precision and escape justice.”

Omobude, who said the PFN is deeply concerned at the lackluster approach of our security agencies in bringing these mayhem to an end, added that the the religious body is greatly disturbed by the constant killing of Nigerians by the rampaging herdsmen and urged the Federal Government to tackle the nagging problem decisively by bringing the perpetrators to book.

“PFN believes it’s time our security forces perform their primary duty of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians. Government at various levels should stop paying lip service to tackling the atrocities committed by these herdsmen, suspected to be of Fulani extraction, nationwide. This decimation of coommunities with destruction of lives and properties must stop.

“It must be stated now and clear that it is in our collective interest to maintain peace as no group has a monopoly of violence.

“The PFN calls on the Federal Government to act and act fast in stopping the perpetuators of these crimes across the country and bring them to book.

“PFN however calls on all well-meaning Nigerians to continue to exercise restraint even in the face of provocative and unwholesome activities of armed herdsmen and keep praying for peace and unity of Nigeria,” the statement said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

