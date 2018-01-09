5,037 Libya Returnees to Arrive Benin in January

No fewer than 5000 indigenes of Edo State who are trapped in Libya are expected to be evacuated in January, 2018.

Of this number, a total of 846 have already arrived in Benin, the State capital, through the assistance of the Federal Government.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Solomon Okoduwa, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin, said the returnees are made up of men, women and children.

“We are expected to evacuate about 5,037 Edo indigenes from Libya this month. Out of the number, we have received about 846.

“About 512 came in on Monday night, while 334 just arrived Tuesday. They are being documented to enable the government process their stipends, and about 117 are expected Benin on Wednesday.

“Government has set up a programme to train them in different skills, and those who wish to return to school will be assisted to do so. In addition, government is also paying them monthly stipends for three months,” Okoduwa said.

He however disclosed that this batch will have to go home after documentation to create space to accommodate those on the way, adding; “the hotel is filled up.”

