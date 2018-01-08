Alleged Mastermind of New Year Killings in Rivers, Shot Dead

Alleged mastermind of the killings of over 20 people, while returning from cross over night church service early January 1 in Omoku community in Rivers State, Johnson Igwedibia, aka Don Waney, has been killed.

A notorious cultist, kidnapper and killer was said to have been killed by security operatives late Saturday.

The 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, disclosed that a combined team of military, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Police killed Don Waney in a rented apartment, in an undisclosed community in Enugu State, alongside his second-in-command, one Ikechukwu, and one of his commanders.

The joint security force had launched a manhunt for the killer and his gang after they killed over 20 persons and injured 30 returning from Church services on New Year day in Omoku, Ogba/Ndoni/Egbema Local Government Area of the state at about 1 am January 1.

Explaining how the criminals were cornered and killed, the outgoing General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Major General Eni-Obong Udoh, noted that Don Waney was killed in a joint operation.

Udoh said: “You can recall that in the early hours of January 1, 22 innocent people of Omoku were heartlessly murdered while returning from New Year Eve service.

“There was a presidential directive that the perpetrators of that act must be brought down. We were given a mandate to collaborate with other security agencies in the state to hunt the gang down.

“We trailed them to Enugu, where they were living in a rented apartment. They were living in Imo State before then. We collaborated with the GOC, in charge of 82 Division and raided their home.

“Don Waney was mastermind of the January 1 incident, but the attack was physically led by Ikechukwu, his Second-in-Command and there is another accomplice we will not mention now, but we will get him.

“We will not rest until we get all of them,” he added.

