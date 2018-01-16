Alleged Tax Evasion: Edo Revenue Service Seals AIT, Radio Nigeria Offices

The Edo State Internal Revenue (EIRS), on Tuesday sealed off two broadcast outfits in the state over non-payment of taxes.

The broadcast outfits affected are the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) – Bronze FM, and DAAR Communications, operator of Africa Independent Television/Ray Power FM.

They were allegedly sealed off for the non-payment of about N10m and N8m taxes respectively.

It was gathered that DAAR Communications paid N4m out of its N8m debt last week, whereas, the state government is said to be owing N85m debts for services rendered it during the administration of Adams Oshiomhole.

The Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), on its part, was said to be indebted to the state to the tune of about N10m, while the state government also owes it about N12.5m.

Some members of staff of DAAR Communications who allegedly did not vacate the premises on time were said to have been locked inside by the revenue agency.

The image maker of the revenue service, Courage Eboigbe, who confirmed the sealing of the broadcast outfits, said they were shut down for non-payment of taxes.

Eboigbe, who denied knowledge of the state government indebtedness to the two broadcast outfits, put the indebtedness of DAAR Communications at about N8.1m, after the payment of N4m, and FRCN at about N6.7m, after it paid over N1m when it was sealed November last year.

According to him, “the period of grace given to the establishments to offset the debts have elapsed and the agency has no option than to shut down the broadcast outfits.”

