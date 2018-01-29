Breaking News

Anambra Govt Declares Thursday as Public Holiday for Ekwueme

by News Editor on | No comments
Anambra State government has declared Thursday this week a work free day in honour of the late second republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme.
A statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Solo Chukwudebelu said it was to enable Anambra people to participate effectively in the programme planned for the day by the state government in honour of the late Vice President at the famous Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.
According to the statement, all markets and businesses in the state would be closed on that day to enable Ndi Anambra, friends, associates and well wishers to pay their last respects to the late Ekwueme.
He said those expected to attend the commendation ceremony include various social, cultural, religious, political, professional, educational, market men and women and other groups, adding that the ceremony would commence at 10am that day.
Meanwhile, renovation work had already begun at the Ekwueme Square preparatory to the ceremony as canopies and stands were being mounted at various points.

