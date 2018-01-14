APGA Candidate, Umeh Wins Anambra Central Senatorial Rerun Election

The candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Umeh, has been officially announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the Anambra Central Senatorial rerun election, Saturday.

A former National Chairman of APGA, Umeh, coasted home to victory in the election with results of six out of the seven local government’s already announced.

Umeh gained the lead with over 50,000 votes margin.

Umeh defeated 13 other challengers in the results announced.

The election recorded one of the lowest turnouts in recent times with over 90 percent of voter boycotting the elections, according to results released so far.

Of the 558,135 registered voters in the six LGAs so far announced only a paltry 58,094 voters turned out for the elections.

