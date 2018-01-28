BEDC Empowers Young Graduates, Technicians for Improved Power Supply

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the Benin Electricity Distriburion Company (BEDC), Mrs. Funke Osibodu said over 500 youths have so far been trained in the Graduate/Technician trainee programmes of Benin Electricity Distriburion Company (BEDC).

She said this was made possible by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vigeo Power Academy and Elizade University, Ilara Mokin, Ondo State.

Mrs. Osibodu disclosed this at the 2017 joint graduation ceremony of the 3rd Graduate Trainee Programme and the 2nd Technician Trainee Programme held over the weekend at the Best Western Home Ville Hotel in Benin City.

According to her: “it is a yearly affair to employ younger unemployed graduates and technicians to our profession; we now have over 500 members. We have others presently in training who will graduate next year”.

The BEDC boss said the programme comprises two months effective classroom training and ten months practical training.

“This year we have 75 graduates and 18 technicians. Last year we were having more technicians and less graduates. Our faculty are staff of BEDC in various fields.

“The training was a comprehensive one that covered technical, commercial, financial, customer management, computer analytics and personal development modules. The nonacademic aspect of the training included three days of comprehensive military boot-camp training, team building activities, campfires nights, time and stress management activities and a host of other capacity building activities”, she said.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of Elizade University, Professor Theophillus Fadayomi said the university provided the platform for on-the-job training for staff in advancing their technical know-how for improved services.

“Four years ago, Vigeo Power Academy and Elizade University signed an MoU with BEDC. This is what is obtainable in Western lands where educational institutions collaborate with key industries in training and empowering the workforce for national growth. This is the way forward for Nigeria to take her rightful place among the nations of the world”, he said.

The university Don said the programme which started with three batches, has now trained 10 batches. He said the curriculum was improved upon with more participatory approach.

Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly Rt. Honourable Kabiru Adjoto who spoke through the Chairman House Committee on Power, Energy and Water Resources, Hon. Chris Okaeben commended BEDC for the programme.

He said for Nigeria to move forward, there was need to go back to capacity building.

“Seeing the graduands, it is a proof that BEDC is on the path of rebranding the nation. They are taking younger people out of the labour market and giving them a future”, he said.

