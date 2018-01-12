Benue Killings: Unongo, Ex-general Threaten to Raise Army to Defend Themselves, If…

A leader of the Tiv nation and the Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Paul Unongo, has threatened to raise an army to protect Benue people if President Muhammadu Buhari failed in his responsibility of protecting lives and property of Benue citizens.

He was speaking at Mukurdi, Benue State, Thursday,during the mass burial of over 80 people murdered in the state on January 1 in two local government areas of the state by murderous Fulani herdsmen.

He threatened that the people would train their own army in the state to defend themselves.

Unongo recalled that a large number of Benue sons and daughters were among the contingents that fought the Nigerian civil war.

“Benue people sacrificed blood for the unity of this country and will not allow a section of Fulani herdsmen to kill our people in cold blood.

He said: “I am telling Nigerians that my people cannot continue to be cannon fodder for this country. If the government can’t protect us, we will mobilise and train our people into an army to defend us. We are 100 per cent in support of what Governor Samuel Ortom has done. I am the spiritual and ancestral leader of the Tiv nation; enough is enough.”

Unongo stressed that the entire people of the state were watching President Buhari and had joined in the persistence calls by Ortom that the Federal Government should take drastic steps to urgently address the killings and also arrest the leader of Miyetti Allah Kautal Houre.

“If the Federal Government cannot stop or arrest those behind the killings; in two weeks, we shall raise an army of our own. We cannot allow people to colonise us again, we have all it takes to do that,” Unongo said.

Also speaking, a former Military Governor of Plateau and Katsina states, Maj. Gen. Lawrence Onoja (retd.), who described the killings in the state as genocidal conspiracy against the Benue people, emphasised that the killings must not continue.

The Benue-born General said: “Some of us, in 1966, fought the Nigerian civil war; Benue has contributed to the unity of this country. If the Federal Governmrnt refuses to address the killings in Benue and if we decide to raise our army as advocated by our elders to defend ourselves, l will not mind to command that army despite my age.”

He appealed to the government at the centre to replicate Operation Python Dance or Fulani Dance in Benue as being done in other states of the federation. He urged sons and daughters of the state to rally round Governor Samuel Ortom for the successful enforcement of the anti-open grazing law.

