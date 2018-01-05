Boko Haram Factional Leader Fatally Wounded – Military

The military claimed late Friday that a factional leader of the militant Boko Haram group, Mamman Nur, has been fatally injured.

In a statement, the military said that Nur, who broke away from the faction led by Abubakar Shekau, was injured during an operation in the northeast.

Nur was said to have been hit during a bombardment of a targeted location believed to be his base.

The statement did not indicate the location where the Boko Haram leader was attacked. It did not also say how he was identified.

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the assistant spokesman of the Operation Dole counterinsurgency force, said in the statement that: “Ongoing artillery and aerial bombardments of Boko Haram enclaves in the Lake Chad region by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole has continued to yield positive results.”

He added: “Currently an evaluation report of the ongoing operation indicates that a major factional leader of the terrorists group, Mamman Nur has been fatally injured in the bombardment as he and his sub commanders fled from the onslaught.

“Several of his foot soldiers have also been killed by troops, while many of the insurgents who escaped are now surrendering to Republic of Niger Defence Forces, following the Amnesty granted the insurgents by the Government of Niger Republic”.

