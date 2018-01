A Federal High Court, Abuja, Friday afternoon set aside the consent Judgment it gave on December 13, 2017, which ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to issue a certificate of return to Obiora Okonkwo, on grounds that there was concealment of fact.

By this ruling the rerun election slated for January 13, 2018 to fill the vacant seat of Anambra Central, will go ahead as scheduled by INEC

More details shortly

