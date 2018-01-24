Update: Court Convicts 2 Men Over Links with Iran Based Terrorist Organisation

Two men, Abdulahi Mustapha Berrende and Saheed Adewumi, have been sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for the recruiting new members for Iran based terrorist organization.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over Justice Mohammed in a judgment late Wednesday, held that a statement by the first defendant established a nexus between him and the crime he was charged with.

The Judge said his statement could be described as confession of crime in law. He cited Section 28 of the Evidence Act to buttress the point.

The Judge also found the evidence of the 7th and 8th prosecution witness as corroborative statements to that of the first defendant.

Justice Mohammed stated: “On the whole, I found the first defendant guilty on count 1-6 and the second defendant guilty of count 5 and 6.

“In view of the fact that the two defendants have spent five years in custody, I hereby sentenced the first defendant to five years imprisonment on each count (30 years) , and sentenced the second defendant to five years imprisonment on count five and six and both sentences are to run concurrently”, the Judge held.

The two convicts were said to have collected the sum of 3000 Euros and $20, 000 from the terrorist group in order to source and train terrorist-minded Nigerians fluent in English language.

They were said to had on or before September 2011 and December 2012, at Tehran in Iran, rendered support to the group via provision of materials and terrorism trainings on use of firearms and other weapons.

The Federal Government had told the court in the course of trial that some of the persons that benefited from their training, among whom included Suleiman Olayinka Sake and Aminu Mohammed Yusuf, are currently at large.

Their offence is punishable under section 5(1) and 8 of the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2013.

The Federal Government said that Abdullahi, while in Iran, had information to commit terrorism acts but concealed such information from security operatives, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8(1) of the Terrorism Prevention Act 2011 as amended.

Count three stated that the 1st accused person had at Tehran and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, collected foreign currencies in US Dollars and Euros to aid and abate the commission of terrorism acts, contrary to Section 13(1) (a) of the Terrorism Prevention Act 2011 and punishable under the same Act.

Abdullahi was equally accused in count four of recruiting persons for an Iranian terrorist organisation an offence the Federal Government said it violated Section 10 of the Terrorism Prevention Act.

In count five and six, Abdullahi and Adewumi, were accused of conspiring to commit terrorism Act in Lagos in September 2011, an offence contrary to Section 17 of the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2011, saying technological devices, including cameras, were found on them contrary to Section 12 of the TPA, 2011.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

