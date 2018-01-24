Civil Society Groups Warn PDP Against Disrupting LG Election in Edo

Following media reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, is plotting to disrupt the forthcoming local government elections in the state, a coalition of civil society groups led by the Concerned Citizens of Edo State (CCES), has warned the PDP not to test the will and might of Edo people by destabilising the electoral process that has the blessings of all well-meaning sons and day of Edo.

“We have read news reports of a clandestine design by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to subvert the forthcoming local government elections, using the instruments of the court and where that fails, recourse to arm youths and engage Niger Delta militias to stop the election.

“We have commissioned an independent investigation to establish the veracity of this report and a cursory appraisal of our findings validate the fears raised by the Edo State Government, that there is indeed a grand plan by the PDP to sabotage the election. We wish to put on record that we have reasons to believe the reports because the PDP had earlier kicked against the planned elections and told Nigerians of their plan to approach the court to challenge the planned local government elections,” President of the organisation, Aghedo Ogbewi said.

Ogbewi stressed that “gone are the days our youths were deceived or cowed by the PDP. Edo youths are wiser now and will resist any self-serving plot by the PDP or any other political party or group, to disrupt a process that will bring socio-economic development to the ordinary Edo people in the various local government areas of the state.”

He advised militant groups in the riverine areas and sister Niger Delta states, to “turn down any offer extended to them by the Edo PDP or any other group to unleash mayhem in Edo State, as Edo people are ready to defend democracy with all the resources available to them.”

He further said: “Edo people, with the support of the law enforcement agents are prepared to defend the processes that lead to democratic governance, especially at the local government level, where the mass of Nigerians live and where governance matters most.

“As a coalition of civil society organisations that represents the interests of youths, women, children and committed to the welfare of Edo people, we will not sit by and watch our hard earned democracy to be trampled upon by any political party that is apparently scared of failure because it has not prepared adequately for the forthcoming contest.

“We have the assurances of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to ensure a level playing ground for all political parties during the election. The stage is set, all political parties should follow the laid down rules and market their plans to Edo people,” the coalition said.

