Conflicting Reports About Accident Involving Taraba Governor's Convoy

There are conflicting reports about an accident said to have involved Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, and his wife, Anna.
While a report indicated that the Governor escaped death by the whiskers when a vehicle in his convoy had a burst tyre resulting in the death of a police intelligence officer attached to the first lady, however, the Governor’s media assistant, Bala Dan Abu, denied knowledge of the accident.
It was learnt that the accident occurred along Bali Jalingo Road while the Governor and his wife were returning from Takum where they spent his Christmas and New Year break.
The car was said to be behind the one the Governor and his wife were travelling in, when the accident occurred, late Thursday.
It was gathered that two other occupants of the vehicle, a CIB police officer and a nurse are currently in critical condition.
“It is a sad day for us. A CIB personnel who works with the wife of the Governor, Barrister Anna Ishaku, as chief detail died instantly in the accident.
“A lady colleague of his and a nurse attached to the Governor’s wife are all unconscious as I speak,” a source reportedly said.
The Public Relations Officer of the Police in the state, ASP David Misal, confirmed the accident but said he was not aware of any death.
“All I can tell you is that a car on the Governor’s convoy this evening had an accident, but I am not aware of any death.
“We have channels of communication and as soon as I have the details, I will get back to you,” he said.
However, Abu, the Governor’s spokesperson, denied knowledge of the accident.
“I drove to Jalingo on the same convoy and I can tell you that nothing like that happened. We all came into Jalingo together.
“People have been calling me about the accident, but I can tell you nothing like that happened,” he said.

