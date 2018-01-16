Court Reserves Ruling on No-case-submission By Feberesima, Ex-President Jonathan’s Physician

An FCT High Court Maitama has reserved ruling in a no-case-submission filed by Dr Fortune Feberesima, former President Goodluck Jonathan’s Chief Physician, who is standing trial on six-count charge bordering on abuse of office.

The EFCC had accused Fiberesima of abusing his position as the chief physician to the President in 2012, and awarded contracts valued at N258.9m and N36.9m, respectively to a company where he allegedly has interests.

Justice Peter Affen reserved ruling to a date that would be communicated to the counsel in the matter after counsel for the prosecution and defendant adopted their addresses on the no-case-submission.

At the last sitting Granville Alibo (SAN), Fiberesima’s counsel informed the court of their intention to make a no-case-submission.

At the resumed sitting on Tuesday, Alibo in his submission said that there is no degree of proof that the defendant was a public or civil servant where the provision of extant laws and rules apply.

“The case of the prosecution is placed on supposition and speculations “this man worked with Jonathan and should be walking,”he said.

He urged the court to uphold the no case submission and enter judgment in favour of the defendant.

Responding, the prosecuting counsel, Mukhatar Ahmed urged the court to set aside the no-case-submission and rule in favour of the prosecution for the defence to enter his defence.

“From the totality of evidence, it is our humble belief that a prima facie case has been established against the defendant.”

The EFCC had alleged the offences were contrary and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The contracts were reclamation of land at the State House Medical Centre for N358.9m and supply of medical consumables at N36.9m.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

