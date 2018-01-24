Court Vacates Order Restraining Osun Local Govt Election

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Wednesday, paved the way for the conduct of Osun State local government elections slated for January 27, 2018.

Justice John Tsoho, in a ruling vacated his earlier interim order which barred the state government from conducting the election.

The Judge also vacated the interim order withholding Osun state local governments’ allocations from the Federation Account.

He maintained that by Order 26, Rule 12 of the Federal High Court, the interim orders made on December 4, 2017, stands vacated.

Justice Tsoho had earlier rejected the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs on the polls and monthly allocations when the motion exparte was first brought before him on November 28.

He had directed that the defendants be put on notice for them to show cause why the reliefs should not be granted.

But on December 4, the Judge went ahead to grant five set of reliefs out of 10, which he had earlier refused.

However, in a ruling Wednesday, the Judge said the interim order he gave on December 4, 2017 was made without hearing from the respondents and that, the 7th respondent filed a motion seeking the vacation of the said order on the 8th of December, 2017.

According to the Judge, from the day the order was made to now, the period of 14 day lifespan of an interim order had elapsed.

“In view of that, I declare that the interim order made on December 4, 2017 on the exparte motion of the plaintiffs has elapsed.

The court then adjourned the matter till March 12, 2018 for the hearing of all pending applications, along with Plaintifs’ originating summons.

The motion, which has Chief Kolawole Osunkemitan, Chief Douglas Adeyinka Oyinlola and Prince Aderemi Adeniran Adelow as Plaintiffs/Applicants has, the Attorney General of the Federation (1st defendant), Accountant General of the Federation (2nd), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (3rd), Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) (4th), Minister of Finance (5th), INEC (6th), Osun State Government (7th), Osun State House of Assembly (8th) and Osun State Independent Electoral Commission as the 9th defendant.

The Attorney General of Osun state, Dr Ajibola Bashir (SAN), on behalf of the state government had argued the motion seeking the setting aside of Justice Tsoho’s interim order made on December 4, 2017 which basically put on hold allocations accruing to the state government and the planned local council election in the state.

