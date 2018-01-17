Daily Times ‘Publishers’ Fedelis and Noel Anosike Remanded in Prison

Two brothers, the ‘publishers’ of the Daily Times Newspapers, Fedelis and Noel Anosike, were Tuesday committed to prison for alleged impersonation.

The two brothers are to remain in prison untill the next adjourned date of February 14.

Chief Magistrate’s Court in Abuja remanded the two brothers in prison after it learnt that they impersonated alleged owners of the Daily Times Newspapers.

Fidelis and Noel Anosike were arraigned before the Mpape Magistrate’s Court on charges of criminal conspiracy, fraud and theft.

They were arrested by the police on Monday on allegations of forgery and impersonation as the owners of Daily Times.

Ownership of the publishing house has been a subject of litigation since the Bureau for Public Enterprise (BPE) sold the outfit in 2004

A former Senator, Ikechukwu Obiorah, had sued the Anosikes, accusing them of forging Daily Times documents and claiming ownership of the newspaper.

Obiorah accused the brothers of opening bank accounts with which they allegedly used to receive billions of naira when they held an event in commemoration of the paper’s 91st anniversary.

The offences contravene section 96, 321, 286 and 362 of the penal code and the brothers face up to 14 years imprisonment if convicted of the charges.

Obiorah also accused the brothers of receiving N100m from him for a non-existing printing house in Abuja.

The brothers denied the allegations before the magistrate Azubuike Ukagu, who rejected the pleas of their lawyers not to send them to prison remand.

The Anosikes were thereafter transported to Kuje Prisons.

The matter has been adjourned to February 14.

