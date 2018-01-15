Edo APC Chieftain Calls for Political Mentorship of Younger Politicians

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State chapter, Denis Idahosa, has charged aging politicians to mentor younger politicians to enable them take up the mantle of leadership and ensure continuity of democracy.

Idahosa made the call on Sunday, when he led hundreds of the party faithful on a condolence visit to the family of the late Pa David Ogbomo, who passed on recently at the age of 96.

Idahosa, while condoling with the family members, said he had to cut short his stay abroad to pay respect to the deceased who was a leader of the party in the state for several years.

“Pa Ogbomo was a rare gem, who lived his life for the development of his people, especially the youths. He mentored us in the art of politicking. He was a man who believed that the youths are the leaders of tomorrow.

“He was selfless, he was kind and generous and he believed in bringing up the youth to take up responsibility at the appropriate time.

“We are going to miss him as a great politician, who contributed​ immensely to the growth and development of his local government area and the state at large

“He was a man of integrity and highly principled. We urge all politicians to emulate Pa Ogbomo, let their yes be yes and their no be no, for the interest of the people, so that they can build on the foundation already laid by Pa Ogbomo,” Idahosa said.

