Edo Govt Partners NEWSAN on Water, Sanitation

The Edo State Government has expressed its readiness to partner the Network of Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN) Edo State Chapter in promoting water and sanitation of the various Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the state.

State Commissioner for Health, Dr. David Osifo made this known when the Executive members of NEWSAN paid him an advocacy visit in his office Monday.

“We are very happy to work with you. We shall send messages to all our Primary Healthcare Centres instructing them to cooperate with you,” he said.

Earlier, the Edo NEWSAN coordinator, Dr. Tom Aneni said the vision of NEWSAN is to ensure safe accessible water and sanitation for citizens of the state.

NEWSAN over the years include the networking of water supply and ensuring sustainability of water facilities in the state.

“In ensuring this, water consumers association is being formed in various communities. We also educate the various communities on water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH).

“When the environment is littered with open defecations, the water will be contaminated and result to water borne diseases, such as typhoid, cholera, etc. We have been able to establish the link between contamination and the health of the people”, he said.

