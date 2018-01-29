Edo PDP Pulls Out of March 3 LG Polls

Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Monday said it would not participate in the State Local Government Council election scheduled to hold on March 3.

The party cited a case it instituted to challenge the ammendment made to the Electoral law by the Edo State House of Assembly.

State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, made the position of the party known at Igarra and Auchi, headquarters of Akoko Edo and Etsako West Government Areas respectively, during the Flag off the PDP’s Meet-the-people Tour, to the 18 local government areas.

He said the party has approached the court to challenge the process on the electoral law as amended by the EDHA, adding that the PDP was compelled to approach the court as EDSIEC did not comply with the relevant Section of the Constitution on electoral matters.

While also condemning the composition of the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), Orbih alleged that a team of registered members of certain political parties made up the electoral body.

He also alleged that the Prof Stanley Orobator-led EDSIEC has concluded plans to announce the local government election results even before the March 3 date of its conduct.

Orbih noted that until the Edo State government decides to comply with the relevant provision of the Nigerian Constitution, the PDP will not participate in what he described as “illegal process” to conduct Council election.

He said: “What we have in place in Edo State is that the Electoral Commission is not dependable, reliable and not competent to conduct any election in Edo State.”

Orbih while lamenting the incessant attacks and killings of Akoko Edo indigenes by rampaging herdsmen, urged the people to keep faith with the PDP, by encouraging and mobilizing its members and supporters to get registered in the INEC’s ongoing continuous voter registration exercise, to enable them vote and bring about positive change.

He sympathised with families and victims of herdsmen attacks in Akoko Edo, saying that the State government has failed the people in the area of security.

Also speaking, a former governorship candidate in the State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, called on all members of the party who are interested in contesting positions in the local government election to be patient and wait for the outcome of the court process instituted by the PDP to challenge the conduct of the council polls​.

Ize-Iyamu who sued for peace and reconciliation among members to form a stronger and united front, said the call for patience by aspirants became imperative as the party will be better for it in future election.

He also expressed optimism for a positive outcome of the court case instituted to challenge the conduct of the state local government election.

“In 2019, everything will change for the better. As you reconcile, please reorganise and rededicate yourselves. We see there is hunger in the land. In our time as the ruling party, we were not hearing of herdsmen killing, raping of your daughters and women as well as destroying your crops and farmlands. We will be victorious and by the grace of God, stop the killings,” Ize-Iyamu said.

