Edo Police Rescue 3 Abducted Reverend Sisters

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the rescue of three Reverend Sisters of the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Convent and three other females, who were kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen.

The State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, who made the disclosure in Benin, Sunday,disclosed that the Sisters were rescued during an operation by policemen from the Command.

Kokumo said that while the abductors fled on sighting the security operatives, the victims were taken to a secure health facility for medical attention.

“Police operatives closed in on the dare-devil kidnappers and they had no other option than to release the Reverend Sisters,” Kokumo said.

It was gathered that one of the victims, Veronica Ajayi, was released at about 6 pm on Saturday, while the other five were released before 12 am on Sunday.

Confirming their release, the Superior-General of the Catholic Convent, Sister Agatha Osarekhoe, said that the Sisters returned unhurt.

Osarekhoe stated, “We are happy; to God be the glory! One (Ajayi) was released yesterday (Saturday) and the others were also released.

“They are fine are fine. They are receiving some medical checkup in a hospital.”

Recall that the unknown gunmen stormed the residence of the Sisters in Iguoriakhi, Ovia South-West Local Government Area of the state on November 13, and took them away in a waiting speedboat.

The kidnappers were said to have later demanded a ransom of N20m.

But the Superior-General disclosed that no ransom was paid, even as she said that the police did their best to ensure that the sisters regained their freedom.

She said “No ransom was paid. Well, we know that they (police) did their best because they are aware.

“They had to do their work, so the police were aware. The most important thing is that our Sisters are out.”

Osarekhoe said, “Certainly, they are supposed to be reunited with their families after some period of time. But with this experience, we will just get them settled down and then know what to.

“Their families have been anxious. So, we will get the Sisters to speak with them (families).”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

