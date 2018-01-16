EFCC Grills former Plateau Governor, Jang

Immediate past Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, was a guest of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission on Tuesday morning in Abuja.

He was said to have been grilled over alleged fraud while he was in office.

However, it is not known whether the former Governor was detained as one of his aides said he was not being detained contrary to other source, who claimed he was still with the anti-graft agency.

Jang, a two terms as Governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic party, is now the Senator for Plateau North district.

His senior legislative aide, Olivia Dzyam, in a statement confirmed that the anti-graft agency invited Jang but insisted that he was not arrested or detained.

“He honoured the invitation of the EFCC,” she said.

The administration of Jang was probed by a committee set up by his successor, Simon Lalong, with the committee reporting that the former Governor misappropriated billions of naira.

Jang was to report to the EFCC last week but directed his lawyer to represent him, citing official engagements for his inability to personally appear before the agency.

