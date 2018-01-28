Ekiti Govt Files Criminal Charge of Corruption Against Ex-governor Fayemi

Former Governor of the Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, and Ex-commissioner for Finance, Dapo Kolawole, have been slammed with criminal charge of corruption.

The suit filed by the Ekiti State government is based on the release of the White Paper on the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry which investigated the officials and indicted the former officers of the state.

In the 19-count charge filed before the Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti on January 26, and with number HAD/05c/2018, the Ekiti State government accused both Fayemi and Kolawole of stealing, abuse of office, criminal contempt, among others.

The charge alleged that for former governory and finance Commissioner allegedly misappropriated the sum of N4.9bn being the proceeds of Ekiti State Bond for the sum of N20bn earmarked in the Bond Prospectus for various projects in the State that were either not done or partly done.

“That you Dr. John Kayode Fayemi and Mr. Vincent Dapo Kolawole, while holding the offices of the Executive Governor of Ekiti State of Nigeria and Commissioner for Finance respectively, sometime between 2011 and 2014, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, conspired to steal the sum of N2,750,000,000.00 (N2.75bn) being the sum of money earmarked in the Bond Prospectus titled; ‘Ekiti State Government of Nigeria, Offer for Subscription of N20,000,000,000 (N20bn). 14.5% Fixed rate Bond Due 2018 Under the Ekiti State Government of Nigeria N25,000,000,000.00 Bond Issuance Programme ‘ and released for the construction of Ultra-Modern Market in Ekiti State, which you never built; and thereby committed an offence,” the charge partly read.

It also alleged that the two officials pilfered the sum of N716.7m out of the N750bn earmarked in the bond prospectus and released for the construction of Ekiti State School of Agriculture out of which only N33.31m was spent.

They were also accused of misappropriating N198.86m being outstanding fund from the N500m earmarked in the Bond Prospectus and released for the construction of Ekiti State Liaison Office in Lagos, out of which only N301.14m was expended for the said construction.

They were also charged with criminal contempt for refusing to appear before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry, an offence punishable under Section 13 of the Commission of Inquiry Law,

Cap C. 10, Laws of Ekiti State, 2010, Section 126(2) of the Criminal Code laws, Cap C. 16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2010 and Criminal Contempt punishable under Section 133 of the same criminal code.

