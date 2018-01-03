Ex-FIRS Boss, Omoigui-Okauru Provides Free Medicare For Elderly in Edo

As Part of showing love, care and support to the elderly, the Dagomo Foundation, a privately owned, charitable, non-profit organisation, has organised a two-day medical mission to the elderly in the Benin metropolis.

The medical mission which lasted for two days, December 28 and 29, 2017, featured diagnosis, screening and treatment of various illnesses.

Speaking at the opening of the event, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru said the medical mission which engaged 30 medical practitioners both from the United Kingdom and Nigeria, is part of activities carried out by Dagomo Foundation to put smile on the faces of the elderly.

“We do our best to put a smile on their faces not just through what we do, but getting their loved ones to give freely of themselves.

“Our ethos in one word is love. We give love, and provide care, support and humanitarian services for the elderly; and encourage others to do the same”, she said.

Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru thanked the students of St. Paul Minor Seminary who were the major volunteers for the event.

She said the foundation was ready to partner with schools in the area of volunteering.

She said volunteers are needed in all spectrum including doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, pharmacists and counsellors to support the noble course of the organisation.

She added that a weekly entertainment centre for the elderly would soon commence.

The ex-FIRS boss said the foundation runs a weekly medical programme in the Grace Onaiwu Omoigui Elder Care Centre (GOOECC), that the medical outreach was to complement it.

She called on the elderly to make use of the free services, saying the foundation exist because of them.

Speaking, a former Commissioner for Health in Edo State, Prof. John Momoh thanked the ex-FIRS boss for the laudable project and asked her not to relent in bringing succour to the elderly.

He called on women to always examine themselves for breast cancer, saying the disease is curable when discovered early.

He urged women to always press their breast while bathing and if they feel anything like seed in it, they should visit the hospital.

“The seed is strong like granite; at the beginning, it is usually not painful. Whether it pains you or not, visit the hospital”, he said.

The Provost, College of Medicine, University of Benin called on Dagomo Foundation to collaborate with the Ministry of Health in order to take the medical outreach to the rural areas.

Also speaking, a specialist in eye, nose and throat, Dr. Ogechi Akpalaba advised the elderly not to put any object in their ear in an attempt to clean it, saying God made the ears to be self-cleaner. She said ear is used to maintain balance with the help of the brain.

Mrs. Akpalaba also advised that in order to avoid germs from entering the nose which causes persistent catarrh and blockage of the throat, the finger should not be put inside the nose and should not be swallowed.

There was donation of a dental centre to the foundation by Dr. Bola Soyombo who came with her team from the UK to render humanitarian services to the elderly in Benin City.

