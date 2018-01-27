Falconets Qualify for FIFA U-20 World Cup, Beat Basetsana 6 – 0

Nigeria’s Falconets on Saturday booked a place in the FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup, tagged France 2018, after thrashing their South African counterpart with 6 unreplied goals.

The very entertaining match which was played at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin, Edo State, saw the Coach Christopher Danjuma girls scoring 5 goals against the Basetsana in the first half of the encounter.

Two goals each from Monday Gift Nyako, Ajibade Rasheedat Busayo, and a goal each from Anan Imo Mary and Ucheibe Christy Onuenaturuchi, were enough to send the South Africans out of the Women’s World Cup.

On aggregate, the Falconets won 8 goals to nil, having won the first leg 2 goals to nothing in South Africa a fortnight ago.

Monday Gift Nyako opened scoring in the 5th minute, while Ajibade Rasheedat Busayo made it two in the 22nd minute. The 3rd goal came in from Anan Imo Mary in the 28th minute, the 4th from Ajibade Rasheedat Busayo in the 32nd minute, while Nyako made it 5 just before the end of the first half.

The sixth goal came from the boot of Ucheibe Christy Onuenaturuchi in the second half.

Gift Nyako was however shown the red card in the first quarter of the second half after a hard tackle on a South African player inside their 18-yard box.

Her exit however propelled the Falconets to put more pressure on the Basetsanas, resulting in the sixth goal.

Chief coach of the Falconets, Christopher Danjuma, said his girls won the match convincingly, because they did not compromise.

Former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, the state chairman of the APC, Anslem Ojezua and many other dignetaries, were at the stadium to cheer the Falconets to victory.

A minute silence was observed in honour of late Deji Tinubu, an aide of Lagos State Governor, who died in Lagos two days ago.

