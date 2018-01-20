Four Expatriates Kidnapped in Kaduna, Rescued

Reprieve came the way of four Americans and Canadians, who were kidnapped at gunpoint in Kaduna State, Tuesday, as police said Saturday, they have regained their freedom.

They were visiting Kafanchan, in the Jema’a LGA area of the state to inspect some projects, and were returning to their base in Abuja when they were ambushed by the assailants, who opened fire on a police escort. The gunmen killed two policemen and whisked away the expatriates.

The victims, meanwhile, were said to have been rescued around 7.30am on Saturday by a team of policemen

They are said to be in good conditions and had been handed over to American Embassy in Abuja for medical attention

Two suspected kidnappers were also reportedly arrested by a combined team of Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, Counter Terrorism Unit and Kaduna State Police Command.

The rescued expatriates were identified as Nate Vangeest, Canadian; John Kirlin, American; a woman, Rachael Kelley, Canadian and Dean Slocum, American.

“Two suspects have been arrested and efforts are being made to arrest other members of the gang,” said a Senior Police officer. .

The victims were said to have been kidnapped on Kwoi-Jere Road in the Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Tuesday.

.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

