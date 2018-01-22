George Weah Assumes Office as 24th President of Liberia

Former World footballer of the year George Weah was on Monday sworn in as the 24th President of Liberia.

The event which took place at the Samuel K. Doe Stadium in Monrovia attracted personalities from all walks of the society, cutting across politics, social and the sports circles.

Weah took his oath of office at exactly noon inside the 35,000 capacity Sports Complex in Monrovia.

At least eight African Heads of States, including President Muhammadu Buhari represented by Vice Present Yemi Osinbajo, and international soccer stars witnessed the ceremony.

Also, former President Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria and the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, attended the ceremony.

Obasanjo’s plane touched down at the Roberts International Airport at 8:01 a.m. (9 a.m. Nigerian time) while Saraki arrived at 9:02 a.m.

On hand to receive them were the Nigerian Ambassador to Liberia, James Dimka; Force Commander for the United Nations Mission in Liberia, Maj.-Gen. Salihu Uba, among other officials.

Speaking to newsmen, Obasanjo said he was proud to witness a peaceful democratic transfer of power in Liberia considering the huge sacrifices made by Nigeria for peace and stability in the country.

“I am very happy over what is happening in Liberia today and I congratulate my brothers and sisters in this great country,” he said.

Saraki was accompanied by Senators Philip Aduda and Osita Izunaso.

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo arrived minutes before the senate’s helmsman.

The airport is witnessing an influx of special guests from Africa and around the world, including current and former heads of states.

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Austin Okocha, was among the international soccer stars already in the country.

Okocha arrived at 9.54 a.m. into the warm embrace of soccer fans and government officials from other countries that fell over themselves to take photographs with the football legend.

The 51 year old former PSG and Monaco striker, Weah took over from former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who became Africa’s first female head of state 12 years ago and has served two terms of six years each. Monday’s inauguration marked the first time the country will be having peaceful transition since 1944.

Weah, who remained consistent in his quest to occupy the number one seat in his country, finally pulled through after winning 61.5 percent of the votes in the run-off elections against former vice President Joseph Boakai.

The new President extended hands of fellowship to all his country men and women, noting that they all have to work together to give the country a new position of prestige in the community of nations.

“In the future months, together, we will need to work harder than ever for Liberia to grow stronger. This is our opportunity to reveal to the world the true potential of our country,” the outgoing President said.

The new President in his speech hinted of possible increase in worker’s salary, expressed hope that the move will help checkmate corruption but warned that those who soil their hands after such measures have been taken will be made to smell the rod.

“We must pay civil servants a living wage so that corruption is not an excuse because you will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“I promise to do everything in my power to be the agent of positive change. But I cannot do it alone. I call on the legislature to work with me to pass laws that will complete the foundation of our nation,” he submitted

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

