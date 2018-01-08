Hedsmen, Farmers Clash: FG To Provide Cattle Colonies

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has said to ensure that herdsmen and farmers live in harmony across the states, the Federal Government is ready to establish cattle colonies.

The initiative, when in place, is expected to provide a permanent solution to the clashes and killings between herdsmen and farmers across the country.

Ogbeh disclosed this Monday during a 2-day retreat organised by Synergos for special advisers and directors in the Ministry of Agriculture in Abuja.

He assured that needed facilities and supports such as water and grasses would be provided for the herdsmen and their cattle.

The Minister explained that the cattle colony project would commence immediately following the offer of five hectares of land from 16 state Governors in the country.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to help the ministry with needed fund for the project, adding that no other sector is capable of creating jobs for the unemployed.

While he debunked claims that 4 million jobs were lost last one year, Ogbeh argued that over 6 million jobs were created in the agric sector only, adding that Hibiscus also known as Zobo earned the nation’s farmers about $35m last year as demand continues to increase.

“On the issue of cattle we have to start immediately, 16 states have given us land to work on. The programme is not going to be cheap. Mr President has personally informed me that if we seek help from him he will give it to us over and above the budget we have, and when that budget is released I plead with all of you to come on board to work hard to achieve results.

“We are talking of cattle colonies not ranches so to speak, where we will provide water, grass, training for herdsmen, cattle breeding and insemination.

“We have to deal with an urgent problem, cattle rearing and the conflicts between farmers and herdsmen, and actually bring it to a halt. I know that some people argue that the culture of open grazing is our culture, but when a culture begins to develop dangerous trends leading to warfare between people and bloody clashes and death that culture is due for re-examination; if it is harmful we reform it.

“Nigerians are getting extremely uncomfortable with these killings and we may make political statements and issue palliatives and ask the police and army to go after killers. Let us do our own duty by eliminating the conflict by creating cattle colonies.”

According to the Minister 2018 Frontiers for the sector will focus on new plantations for cashew nuts, also relaunch of cocoa that will move the country up from number seven to number one in the next five years, improve fertilizer blending, which micro nutrients will be included.

