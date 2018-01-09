Herdsmen, Farmers Clashes: President Buhari Orders Immediate Relocation of IGP to Benue as 16 Govs Donate Land for Cattle Colonies

The high Police Command in Abuja, Monday night, said President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate relocation of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to Benue State.

This is aftermath of herdsmen killing of over 70 residents of communities in Guma and Logo Local Government Area of the state New Year day.

In a statement by police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, Monday night, said this was to restore law and order and forestall the escalation of the crisis.

Despite the outcry that followed the killings there are still reported cases of more killings of innocent people by herdsmen in the areas

In compliance with the order, Idris is moving into the troubled state with additional five units of Police Mobile Force (PMF), according to the statement.

On Sunday, the Police Chief deployed, among other security measures, five MOPOL units. There are now ten of them in the crisis areas.

More Units of the Police Special Forces, Counter Terrorism Units, and Conventional Policemen were also deployed to the State on Monday.

“The Aerial Surveillance by Police Helicopters will continue, while the Police Mobile Force Personnel, Police Special Forces and conventional Police Personnel, the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) and Special Police Joint Intelligence and Investigation Teams already deployed to Benue State will carry on relentlessly with the patrols and crime prevention activities in the affected areas to sustain the normalcy that have been restored in the State”, Moshood said.

“The Force will not hesitate to deal decisively with trouble maker(s), any group(s) or individual for conduct likely to instigate the escalation of the crisis. The full weight of the law will be applied on anyone arrested for being responsible for the mayhem in the affected areas in the state.

“While once again, the Nigeria Police Force commiserate with Government and the people of Benue State over the loss of innocent lives, the Force implored them to cooperate with the Nigeria Police Force in this latest effort to restore lasting peace in the State.

“The commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure Law and order and protection of lives and property of all Nigerians throughout the Country remains unequivocal and unwavering”, Moshood said.

At another meeting in Abuja, attended by Idris, Governors of Benue, Taraba, Plateau and Nasarawa, Adamawa, Niger and Kaduna States, and the Minister of Interior, Lt. General Abdulrahman Dambazau, on Monday, a strategy to check the blood spilling between herdsmen and farmers was worked out.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue said there was now synergy among the security agencies, the federal and state governments to combat the challenge.

Ortom, who was joined by his Taraba counterpart, Darius Ishaku, declined to give details of the strategies, saying it was a security matter not meant for public consumption.

“As you can see all the Governors of the states where we have the most challenging security problem are here.

“We have dialogued; we have looked at the problem with the security chiefs and appreciated each other.

“One thing that is central is that we have agreed that killing in any form is not allowed; security men must apprehend and prosecute those responsible.

“There is no point politicising these killings; it is the responsibility of all Nigerians to eliminate the criminality that is resulting in the killings,” Ortom said.

The Governor said it was also agreed at the meeting that Nigerians should desist from hate speeches that were fuelling the crisis.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Audu Ogbeh said Monday that 16 Governors have donated acres of land for cattle colonies to douse the tension between herdsmen and farmers.

He said President Buhari promised to help the Ministry fund the project.

“On the issue of cattle, we have to start immediately; 16 states have given us land to work on. The programme is not going to be cheap. Mr President has personally informed me that if we seek help from him, he will give it to us over and above the budget we have, and when that budget is released I plead with all of you to come on board to work hard to achieve results.

“We are talking of cattle colonies, not ranches, so to speak, where we will provide water, grass, training for herdsmen, cattle breeding and insemination.

“We have to deal with an urgent problem, cattle rearing and the conflicts between farmers and herdsmen, and actually bring it to a halt. I know that some people argue that the culture of open grazing is our culture, but when a culture begins to develop dangerous trends, leading to warfare between people and bloody clashes and death that culture is due for re-examination. If it is harmful, we reform it.

”Nigerians are getting extremely uncomfortable with these killings and we may make political statements and issue palliatives and ask the police and army to go after killers. Let us do our own duty by eliminating the conflict by creating cattle colonies”, he said.

