I Was Paid to Lie Against Apostle Suleman, Stephanie Confesses

Once again,Stephanie Otobo – remember her – bubbled back to public consciousness Friday when a a video surfaced online, where she was shown begging for forgiveness while confessing that she was manipulated to lie against Apostle Johnson Suleman last year.

Stephanie, a Canadian based musician had accused Suleman of impregnating her after series of secret sexual relationship.

She had accused the man of God of refusing to marry her after promising to do so.

But in the video, Stephanie said she was paid by scrupulous politicians, she did not name, to defame the pastor.

In the video showing Stephanie standing close to the church altar of Omega Fire Ministry (same church headed by Apostle Suleman), she confessed to have lied against Suleman on the adultery scandal, for the sole purpose of experiencing progress in her self-acclaimed stunted music career as promised by powerful politicians and pastors, whom she alleged paid and manipulated her to tarnish the image of Apostle Suleman.

According to her, some “very strong and powerful politicians and pastors” deceived her.

“They paid me a lot of money,” she said, wiping tears from her eyes.

She said: “The only offence he committed was to have intervened in the numerous heinous crimes against the Church of Christ around the Nation and became a Voice for the Gospel.

“What followed was a well – doctored drama to attack the reputation of this Golden Voice and seemingly reduce the volume of his voice even as more evils were planned against the Church.

“After all the evil efforts, the secret agendas, the heavily funded set up and the unrelenting pursuits to snare an innocent man, they were futile. The master planner has finally vindicated his church and his servant. This is not only a victory for God’s Servant; it is a victory for the Body of Christ & The Church in Nigeria,” the post read.

Stephanie’s lawyer, Festus Keyamo, said he could not confirm or deny the video.

“We saw the video online on Saturday morning but we are yet to get any formal statement from Stephanie confirming or debunking the video. We are lawyers and we only act on our client’s instructions. So, we don’t have any comment on the matter,” he said.

Stephanie, who said she came to Nigeria from Canada with the intention to further her career, said she succumbed to the manipulation of the politicians and pastors because she was told it would help her career.

