IPOB Launches Hause Radio Service

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) disclosed on Thursday that it has launched Hausa Radio Service.

In a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB said the maiden daily broadcast will hit the airwaves on Saturday, the 6th of January, 2018 at 7PM Nigerian time on Short Wave 15110 KHz 19 Meter Band.

The statement reads: “In keeping with our promise to facilitate the creation of an unbiased informative platform to take the message of liberation to the downtrodden and oppressed indigenous populations of Northern Nigeria, we, the family members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) worldwide and its indomitable leadership, wish to happily announce the official launch of the much anticipated IPOB sponsored Radio Nigeria Hausa Service.

”The broadcast will have the widest coverage of any radio signal in Africa. It will be received all over West, East and Southern Africa.

Every Hausa speaking community in Africa will be able to receive it.

“In our opinion, we feel it has become imperative to educate the poor masses of Northern Nigeria.

“The ruling class cleverly enslaved and impoverished ethnic populations of the North by keeping vital information and knowledge away from them.

“This information deficit is what Radio Nigeria Hausa Service has come to remedy.

”All the hitherto hidden history of the conquest of indigenous Hausa speaking populations of the North will be laid bare for the world to know.

“More importantly, enslaved minorities of Arewa North, brutally savaged by Fulani terrorist herdsmen, through this unbiased platform, will acquire the necessary education needed to liberate them from the suffocating stranglehold of the caliphate born to rule class,” it stated.

