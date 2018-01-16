Kidnap Kingpin, Militant Killed in Gun Duel with Military

There were indications on Monday that a notorious kidnap kingpin and militants’ leader, Akaninyene Jumbo alias Akpafid was killed in a gun duel with the military.

Jumbo, who is from Akwa Ibom State allegedly fled the state when it became too hot for him to neighbouring Rivers State after the police declared him wanted over series of crimes including kidnappings, robbery, cultism and politically-motivated killings.

Not only was his nefarious activities well-known in Akwa Ibom but also terrorised other states in the South-South and South East.

He was said to have been trailed to his hideout and killed in Omagwa, Rivers State when he engaged the military and the Special Squad drafted for the operation by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris in a gun duel.

His lifeless body was displayed at the military check point at Iwukem junction p, Monday, before taken to his hometown, Ikot Ibekwe village in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom for public view.

Indigenes of Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun local government areas believed respite will return to the troubled communities of Udianga Enem, Otoro, Uruk Ata 11, Ikpe, Okoyo, Ikot Udobong and Ikot Mkporikpo group of villages.

The deadly terrorist had laid siege to these communities forcing local dwellers to seek refuge in safer places including Iwukem, Uyo, Ikot Ekpene, Etim Ekpo, Abak and other areas.

It was learnt Jumbo’s native doctor was captured some few days ago in Okirika, Rivers State.

Police spokesman Macdon Ogbeche, a Deputy Superintendent (DSP) confirmed the incident and appealed to the people to always give information on activities of suspected criminals and hoodlums in their neighbourhoods.

